LONDON, ONT -- London police say they issued fines after large parties were reported in the downtown core over the weekend.

On Friday, London police tweeted that they received calls about parties in the downtown area and that they had issued multiple fines related to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police did not say how large the parties were, but are expected to provide an update Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been fined.

This is not the first time police have been forced to issue fines regarding a party in London, Ont.

On Halloween a party of around 150 people was broken up near Western University resulting in fines and court dates for the hosts.

CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.