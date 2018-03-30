

London police are investigating a robbery that resulted in one person being shot in the area of Wonderland Road and Viscount Road.

Details are scarce, but police say it happened Thursday evening.

The male victim suffered a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

A female was also injured, but not seriously.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’ tall.

Contact police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.