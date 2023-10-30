LONDON
London

    • London police investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)

    Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying potential suspects after two separate shooting incidents were reported in the east and west ends of the city over the weekend.

    According to the London Police Service, an investigation is now underway after two separate shooting incidents occurred over the weekend, including one at 3 a.m. at a residence on Rhine Avenue and a second incident at approximately 4 a.m. at a residence on Corley Avenue.

    Police said the two incidents are unrelated.

    Evidence of a discharged firearm was discovered at both scenes.

    Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

    There were no reported injuries.

    London police are requesting the public’s help for information that may help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in the shooting incidents. Residents in the area are asked to check their video surveillance for anything suspicious.

    Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

