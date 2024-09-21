London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment

The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death at a homeless encampment in the city's east end.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday evening, police were called to the 400-block of Kathleen Avenue regarding a welfare check.

Officers said upon arrival, they found a dead man in a park.

The LPS is treating the death as suspicious and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Londoners should expect increased police presence in the area. A drone will also be flying overhead in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Dundas Street as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the LPS at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.