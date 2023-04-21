London police investigating sudden death, person of interest in custody
Police have begun a sudden death investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London on Thursday afternoon and later died.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a residence located on Redoak Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman.
Upon arrival, police and EMS located the woman with serious injuries, and she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Police said a person of interest was later identified and located, and they have been detained for the investigation.
According to police, they believe this to be an isolated incident.
The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Major Crime Section.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A perfect example of what not to do': ex-U. S. envoy on PM's reported NATO comments
A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Twitter drops 'government-funded' labels for media outlets, including CBC
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Industry minister defends Canada's $13B Volkswagen battery plant subsidy plans
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust.' It was the only charge he faced.
Families minister says Canada will offer access to abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld
Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
Defence Department expecting clarity on cost of new warship fleet later this year
The Defence Department's procurement chief is hoping to have a better sense by the end of the year as to how much Canada will have to pay to build a new fleet of warships for the Royal Canadian Navy.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 westbound near Cambridge
A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.
-
Kitchener man arrested for impaired driving during 401 closure
A Kitchener man has been arrested after police say he drove through a road closure on Highway 401 Friday morning, while Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continued to investigate a fatal collision in Cambridge.
-
30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer
Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.
Windsor
-
Windsor police looking to reunite wayward pony with owner
Windsor police are hoping to reunite a lost pony with its owner after it was discovered wandering Amherstburg, Ont. on Thursday.
-
Local winery launches initiative to support bees, butterflies
There’s a different type of buzz taking place this week at Pelee Island Winery, as the winery has launched a new initiative to support pollinator habitats.
-
Rainy, windy end to the week in Windsor, Ont.
Make sure to have your umbrellas handy, as Environment Canada is calling for a rainy end to the workweek and a rainy start to the weekend in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Explosions heard in late night Barrie, Ont house fire
Homeowners in a south-end Barrie neighborhood were drawn from their homes by the sound of an explosion followed by emergency fire sirens Thursday night.
-
Remains discovered in Springwater Township
Police are investigating in Springwater Township after suspected human remains were found.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in Innisfil
Police in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing 53-year-old Espanola man found, police say
Police say the body of a missing 53-year-old Espanola man has been found just days after human remains were discovered in the northern Ontario town located 73 kilometres west of Sudbury.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
-
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
Ottawa
-
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
-
Four people hurt in crash involving OC Transpo bus
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call for a "high-speed motor vehicle collision" on Heron Road at Data Centre Road just before 5 a.m.
-
More rain to end the work week and a rainy weekend ahead!
A chilly and windy start to the last day of the work week will slowly turn into a seasonable April day.
Toronto
-
Five years later, memories of devastating Toronto van attack live on for community
For some who live and work in the area, memories of the attack remain vivid in their minds.
-
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
-
Impaired driver from Toronto speeds through fatal collision scene
A man driving from Toronto has been arrested after speeding through the scene of a fatal crash on HIghway 401.
Montreal
-
Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars
The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering. As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.
-
Home shot up in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough
Montreal police have opened another investigation into shots fired at a residential building in the northwestern borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Calls to 911 at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday night indicated that at least one person had opened fire at a residence on 16 Street, near the intersection of 15 Avenue in the Roxboro neighbourhood.
-
Twitter drops 'government-funded' labels for media outlets, including CBC
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from home
As the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
-
N.S. wine industry says it needs provincial support to avoid potential collapse
With wine no longer being exempt from an excise tax, Nova Scotia winemakers are asking the province for help in the form of a farm winery support program.
Winnipeg
-
'Don't risk it': border patrol agents seeing huge spike in illegal crossings from Manitoba
United States border patrol agents have seen a spike in illegal border crossing attempts from Manitoba.
-
Snow accumulation, icy roads force school and highway closures in Manitoba
As parts of southern Manitoba continue to deal with snow accumulation and ice-covered roads, some schools and highway are closed and buses are cancelled for Friday.
-
Vegas Stars shine bright as Golden Knights even series with Jets before series shifts to Winnipeg
A three goal third period lifts Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets to even first round series of the NHL Playoffs
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
Lethbridge's OBGYN crunch puts strain on resources: doctors
With just one permanent obstetrician in place at Lethbridge's Chinook Regional Hospital (CRH), physicians in the labour and delivery unit are continuing to push the province for more resources.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run in Brooks, Alta.
Brooks RCMP are looking for help to find a driver in a hit-and-run involving a cyclist.
Edmonton
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming for the weekend, but still cool today
A frost start to Friday with temperatures 3 to 6 C below zero across the Edmonton region.
Vancouver
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
A celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnout
All the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer program
Thursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.