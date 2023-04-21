London police investigating sudden death, person of interest in custody

Police have begun a sudden death investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London on Thursday afternoon and later died.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a residence located on Redoak Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, police and EMS located the woman with serious injuries, and she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police said a person of interest was later identified and located, and they have been detained for the investigation.

According to police, they believe this to be an isolated incident.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Major Crime Section.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).