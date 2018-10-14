Featured
London police investigating shooting on Trafalgar Street
Shooting scene on Trafalgar Street in London Ont. on Oct. 14, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:14AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 14, 2018 11:02AM EDT
One male is in custody following a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Trafalgar Street.
Police were called around 5:50 p.m. after a male was shot during an altercation on Trafalgar near Landsdowne Ave.
Officers found the male inside a nearby vehicle.
He was taken to hospital with a minor injury and later released.
A female and two other males were arrested by released without charges, a third male remains locked up and charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate.