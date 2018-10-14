

CTV London





One male is in custody following a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Trafalgar Street.

Police were called around 5:50 p.m. after a male was shot during an altercation on Trafalgar near Landsdowne Ave.

Officers found the male inside a nearby vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with a minor injury and later released.

A female and two other males were arrested by released without charges, a third male remains locked up and charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate.