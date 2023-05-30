London police investigating 'serious' collision involving pedestrian at Victoria Hospital

An investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of London, Ont.’s Victoria Hospital on Tuesday night.

According to the London Police Service (LPS) on Twitter, emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision in the parking lot of LHSC’s Victoria Hospital, located in the 800-block of Commissioners Road East.

The 9-1-1 call reportedly came in just before 6 p.m.

The south entrance to Victoria Hospital is closed while London police conduct their investigation.

A white SUV was observed surrounded by orange cones near a crosswalk.

Members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are on scene as part of the investigation.

Police said traffic is not impacted, and that a drone will be flying overhead in the area to assist with the investigation.

The cause of the collision and the extent of any injuries remains unclear at this time.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe