London police investigating Richmond Row homicide
Homicide investigation in London Ont. on May 26, 2018. (Drew Gray)
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:10AM EDT
A suspect remains on the loose following an early morning homicide in the Richmond Row area.
London police were called to the area of Richmond and Piccadilly around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for an altercation.
Once on scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
The suspect got into a white car and fled the scene before police could arrive. He is describes as heavy-set and dark skinned.
Richmond Street between Oxford and Mill remains closed for the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.