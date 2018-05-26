

CTV London





A suspect remains on the loose following an early morning homicide in the Richmond Row area.

London police were called to the area of Richmond and Piccadilly around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for an altercation.

Once on scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The suspect got into a white car and fled the scene before police could arrive. He is describes as heavy-set and dark skinned.

Richmond Street between Oxford and Mill remains closed for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.