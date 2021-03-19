Advertisement
London police investigating hit-and-run at Hale and Brydges
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 7:23PM EDT
London Police are investigating after two people were injured in a collision involving pedestrians early on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a hit-and-run collision Friday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Hale and Brydges involving a pickup truck that had allegedly struck multiple vehicles and trees before fleeing.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
The suspect vehicle, a black 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, was located abandoned around 5 p.m. on Foxbar Road near Wellington Road.
A suspect was not located.
The investigation is ongoing.