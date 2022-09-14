London police investigating early morning shooting

London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported shooting on Flanders Row.

According to police, a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and the investigation has been reassigned to the Major Crime Section.