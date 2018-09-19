Featured
London police investigating alleged Richmond Row sexual assault
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 11:43AM EDT
London police are looking to identify a sexual assault suspect.
Police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a male touched a woman inappropriately while she was walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly.
He is described as having a full beard, between 5’7” and 5’10”, with an average build, wearing a black t-shirt, orange turban and camouflaged pants.
Contact police if you have any information.