

CTV London





London police are looking to identify a sexual assault suspect.

Police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a male touched a woman inappropriately while she was walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly.

He is described as having a full beard, between 5’7” and 5’10”, with an average build, wearing a black t-shirt, orange turban and camouflaged pants.

Contact police if you have any information.