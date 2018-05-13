

CTV London





London police are searching for a suspect after a 4-year-old child was abducted by a stranger Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The child was abducted by a male suspect driving a gold or beige-coloured older 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses followed the car and the child was located nearby a short time later. The child was not injured.

The suspect is described as an older male and he was believed to be the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who may have seen this car or have information about the suspect is asked to call police.