WINDSOR, ONT. -- London police say the intersection at Gainsborough and Wonderland Roads will remain closed for “some time” due to a collision in the area.

Emergency crews were on scene of the collision Saturday around 11 p.m. Police say the crash is still being investigated but no injuries were reported.

The intersection will be closed in all directions for a while to allow for London Hydro to do their work.

Police ask residents to choose an alternate route.