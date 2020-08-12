Advertisement
London police identify deceased male, thank public for help
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 2:54PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:01AM EDT
Clothing belonging to a man found deceased in London, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 is seen in this image released by London police.
LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service has now identified a deceased male after turning to the public for help.
A body was found Sunday by a citizen in Mornington Park at 782 Curry St.
Although police are suggesting the death does not seem to be suspicious, police needed help in identifying the deceased.
Police now say they have indentified them and they thank the public for their assistance.
RELATED IMAGES