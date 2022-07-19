London police ID person charged in connection to disturbance at Pride event

London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend.

According to a release, 37-year-old Richard Sillers of London has been charged with causing a disturbance and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

As CTV News previously reported, police were contacted around 2 p.m. on July 16 in relation to a disturbance in the area of Wortley Road and Elmwood Avenue where a Pride event was in progress in a public green space.

The accused has been released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on Aug. 25 in relation to these charges.