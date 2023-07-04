London police continue to investigate fatal collision on Veterans Memorial Parkway

London police continue to investigate a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in the east end of the city late last week.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 30 police responded to a single vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Parkway north of Page Street.

Police said the male driver of the involved vehicle was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died.

As previously reported by CTV News London, the deceased was identified by police as 50-year-old Byron Ambo of London.

The vehicle had reportedly left the roadway and struck a large stone structure, but why the vehicle left the road in the first place still remains unclear.

The investigation has since been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale