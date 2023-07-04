London police continue to investigate fatal collision on Veterans Memorial Parkway

London police investigating a single-vehicle crash which killed a London, Ont. man on Friday, June 30, 2023 (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) London police investigating a single-vehicle crash which killed a London, Ont. man on Friday, June 30, 2023 (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver