London police confirm crash is fatal

London police said a person has died after a crash in the area of Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue South.

Members of the Uniformed Division and Traffic Management Unit are on scene of the fatal motor vehicle collision.

Around 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle and a motor vehicle in the area of Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue South.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries by paramedic services.

A two-vehicle crash on Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue South in London, Ont. has left one person deceased and sent a second person to hospital on Aug. 14, 2023. (Source: Submitted)Police said the driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The intersection remains closed in all directions.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

Police ask drivers to remain out of the area.