London police conducting weapons investigation on Brisbin Street
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 4:53PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 10, 2020 4:55PM EDT
London police investigate a weapons call on Brisbin Street on June 10, 2020. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are currently on scene of a weapons investigation near Hamilton Road.
Officers were called to the area of Brisbin and Dakin Streets late Wednesday morning.
Police tell CTV News officers are exercising a search warrant and a person inside the home may have a firearm.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
