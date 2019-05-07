

The province's Special Investigations Unit has cleared London police of any wrongdoing after a suspect was injured last year during an arrest.

The SIU says the complainant allegedly carjacked an SUV in the parking lot of Masonville Place on the evening of June 2, 2018.

A pursuit ensued and the SUV struck a tree on the front lawn of a North Vernon Avenue home.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested and taken to hospital for a lacerated liver.

The SIU determined police were not responsible for the injuries the suspect suffered while fleeing from officers.