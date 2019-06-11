Featured
London police charge Brampton, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:15PM EDT
A 29-year-old man is facing half-a-dozen charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
London police say the man was arrested on Friday in the case.
He is facing charges including;
- advertising another person’s sexual services
- assault with a weapon
- financial/material benefit from trafficking person under 18
- obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years
- sexual assault
- trafficking in persons under eighteen years by exercising control
He made a court appearance on Monday in relation to the charges.