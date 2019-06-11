

CTV London





A 29-year-old man is facing half-a-dozen charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

London police say the man was arrested on Friday in the case.

He is facing charges including;

advertising another person’s sexual services

assault with a weapon

financial/material benefit from trafficking person under 18

obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years

sexual assault

trafficking in persons under eighteen years by exercising control

He made a court appearance on Monday in relation to the charges.