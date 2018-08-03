

London police have charged an elderly man wanted in connection to a number of groping incidents.

Ali Nazar Mohd, 88, turned himself in to police headquarters on Saturday and was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The first reported incident occurred at approximately 1:45 pm on July 25, 2018. A woman reported to police that she was walking on the south side of Gainsborough Road near Limberlost Road when an elderly man approached her.

The woman was concerned for his wellbeing and attempted to help him but he then grabbed her by the wrists and touched inappropriately. She was able to pull away and run.

The second reported incident took place in the area of Coronation Drive and Hyde Park Road, between April 28, 2018 and May 05, 2018.

A third reported incident took place in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road on July 12, 2018.

Mohd will appear in court on Sept. 19.