London police assisting coroner with Kipps Lane death investigation

London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning on Thursday, October 13, 2022 (Gerry Dewan / CTV News) London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning on Thursday, October 13, 2022 (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver