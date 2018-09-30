Featured
London police asking for public's help locating missing man
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 5:12PM EDT
London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Sean Buswell, 23, of London was last seen Saturday at 7 a.m. in the area of Dundas and Spruce.
He s described as white, 6 feet tall with a slim build, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair that is shaved on the sides and medium length on top.
He was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes, carrying a grey and white backpack.
Call police if you have any information.