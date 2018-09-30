

CTV London





London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Sean Buswell, 23, of London was last seen Saturday at 7 a.m. in the area of Dundas and Spruce.

He s described as white, 6 feet tall with a slim build, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair that is shaved on the sides and medium length on top.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes, carrying a grey and white backpack.

Call police if you have any information.