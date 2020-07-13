LONDON, ONT. -- The Pride London board of directors is asking the London Police Service (LPS) not to fly a rainbow flag during the festival this year.

The request was in a letter addressed to high-ranking members of the LPS, City Hall and the London Police Services Board.

In the letter, Pride London Festival (PLF) says it "stands with Black Lives Matter London" and asks that police respect their request.

"While we recognize the work London Police Service has done to engage with London’s LGBT2Q+ communities over the past several years, the lack of progress with our Black and Indigenous communities is very disappointing, to say the least," says PLF in the statement.

"The response from London Police Service surrounding the demands of Black Lives Matter London is unacceptable. We urge London Police Service to take serious actions to dismantle the systematic racism that exists within its organization and to be a leader among other police organizations in making these changes."

The letter, signed by seven members of the PLF board, insists that the LPS must start having meaningful conversations with BLM to create a path forward.

They add that PLF would be happy to facilitate any of those conversations moving forward.

This year's Pride London Festival will be held virtually from July 16 - 26.

More to come.