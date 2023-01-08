London Police ask for assistance in finding missing 15-year-old

London Police are asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Niemah Casey.

Niemah is described as:

Female

Tan complexion

5'4"

Slim build

Shoulder length curly black hair

Lip and nose piercing

Niemah was last seen wearing a black sweater and brown jacket in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street on January 1, 2023.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact London Police Services at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).