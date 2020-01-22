LONDON, ONT -- A fire at a row of townhouses in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood has affected multiple units and is being investigated by London police arson investigators.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday the London Fire Department reported the fire to the row of homes at 99 Kimberley Avenue.

Crews were fighting the fire in an offensive strategy in order to contain it and stop it from spreading to more units.

Search and rescue efforts made sure that all the units were clear. One person was assessed for smoke inhalation.

Update 2 - FPI is on scene for determine origin, cause and circumstances of this fire. The OFM has been notified to attend. Currently London Waterworks Inspector is on site to help with discolouration of water. #LdnOnt. @CityofLdnOnt — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 22, 2020

Damage is severe to one unit however adjacent units also suffered damages as well. All total damages are expected to exceed $500,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal Office has been notified and an inspector was called to the scene to determine the cause, origin, and total damages.

According to Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger crews were met with some complications during the fire.

"There were a number of issues, including a number of blocked rooms," said Mosburger.

Debris such as furniture and household items caused the blockages which made search efforts difficult.

Crews also had to remain on scene throughout the night to battle hot spots. Due to the height of the buildings the aerial ladder was brought in as well.

London police will be leading the investigation from this point on, according to fire officials, and an update is expected later Wednesday.