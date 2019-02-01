

CTV London





A woman has been arrested after three men were stabbed in two separate incidents in the city on Friday morning.

Police and EMS were called to the area of King and Maitland streets around 5 a.m. for reports two people had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers reportedly found two men with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly afterward, police say a second 911 call reported another male had been stabbed at an Albert Street address.

He was also treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say a woman with a knife was located near police headquarters soon after and was arrested.

She was being held in custody as the investigaion continues.

All three men have since been released from hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.