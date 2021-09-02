London police arrest suspected bank robber

Exeter, Ont. -

London police have made an arrest after a bank robbery in late July.

According to police, a man entered the bank on July 29 and passed a note to an employee demanding money. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with a quantity of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 42-year-old man from London and have charged him with one count of robbery.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.