London police arrest man connected with death of a child

London police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a young child.

In October of last year, police issued a warrant for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano.

Stillitano was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence causing death. Police say he was arrested Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Nelson Street in March of 2021 for a report of a child in medical distress.

The child was taken to hospital but later died

The victim was identified as Catherine Stillitano-Weatheral. Her obituary identified her father as Joe Stillitano.