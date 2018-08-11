Featured
London police are investigating a suspicious death
The body of a man was found in a ravine near Wortley and Stanley. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 12:11PM EDT
London police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a ravine.
Police are at Wortley Road and Stanley Street investigating Saturday.
Police were alerted about 7:45 p.m. Friday and located a deceased male in the ravine.
Police will release more information as it beomes available.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating and investigators are appealing to members of the public for assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers aat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com