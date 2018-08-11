

CTV London





London police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a ravine.

Police are at Wortley Road and Stanley Street investigating Saturday.

Police were alerted about 7:45 p.m. Friday and located a deceased male in the ravine.

Police will release more information as it beomes available.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and investigators are appealing to members of the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers aat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com