

CTV London





In an effort to provide Londoners with more up-to-date information on road closures and delays, the London Police Service is launching a new Twitter handle @LPS_Operations.

Police say this new handle replaces @LPSTraffic and will be used 24/7 to tweet information that impacts the flow of traffic as a result of police operations such as collisions, or any ongoing police incidents.

The account will be managed by the Communications Operations Centre to deliver information to the public faster, however all questions in relation to ongoing incidents should be directed to the @LPSmediaoffice twitter account.

This account is not monitored. Should you require emergency police assistance, call 9-1-1, or for non-emergency assistance, please call 519-661-5670.

@LPSmediaoffice will continue to be the London Police Service’s main Twitter account. All Londoners are encouraged to follow both accounts.