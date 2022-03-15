London police and city prepping for St. Paddy's Day revellers

As bars and restaurants prepare to host St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, London Police and city staff are appealing to partiers to use common sense and avoid a repeat of what happened a decade ago.

March 17, 2012 was like a summer day after a long cold winter and students around Fanshawe College decided to really blow off some steam by drinking and destroying property in the area of Fleming Drive.

This year, with COVID restrictions easing and another good day in the weather forecast, officers are hoping there isn’t a repeat.

“There will be an increased police presence in and around the downtown core as well as campus areas,” says Const. Sandasha Bough with the London Police Service. “Officers will be enforcing City of London by-law offences, the liquor licence act, highway traffic act as well as any criminal code offences.”

Meanwhile, the regions Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers, is warning people to take precautions.

“There is no COVID-free zone when we are out and about with others particularly in indoor environments where close contact is going to happen,” says Summers. “And keep in mind that someone in that bar will be incubating and transmitting COVID-19.”

Acting London Mayor Josh Morgan is echoing the warning saying, “I know that restrictions are being lifted and more will be lifted soon by the province, but the community needs to understand that COVID-19 remains present in our community so please keep that in mind.”