London police adding third deputy chief position
For the first time in its history, the London Police Service (LPS) will have three people in the position of deputy chief.
For decades, there have been two deputies to help support the city’s top cop. However, with a growing population, LPS Chief Thai Truong is asking the board for a third deputy.
“It corresponds to the principles Chief Truong has advanced,” said Ali Chahbar, the chair of the London Police Service Board. “He has three underlying principles, number one he wants to strengthen community trust, he wants to advance organizational wellness, and then he wants to increase community safety.”
Chahbar said the thought process is that with those three principles, you’ll have three deputies in charge of each one of those ideas.
At the London Police Association, the rank and file support the move, saying it’s a step in the right direction.
“I think we have to recognize that we are a large police service and it’s reflective of the times because the city is growing and the police service is growing,” said Rick Robson, the executive director of the London Police Association.
The posting will remain up until the end of the month with the board expecting to have the position filled by the spring.
Chahbar added, “It’s something we sincerely believe is going to make London safer.”
Kitchener
-
Windsor
Barrie
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Toronto
Montreal
Atlantic
Winnipeg
Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
Organizers of a performing arts festival in Vancouver have cancelled a play that addresses ethical dilemmas in the Middle East, citing friction caused by the Israel-Hamas war.