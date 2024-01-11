LONDON
London

    • London police adding third deputy chief position

    For the first time in its history, the London Police Service (LPS) will have three people in the position of deputy chief.

    For decades, there have been two deputies to help support the city’s top cop. However, with a growing population, LPS Chief Thai Truong is asking the board for a third deputy.

    “It corresponds to the principles Chief Truong has advanced,” said Ali Chahbar, the chair of the London Police Service Board. “He has three underlying principles, number one he wants to strengthen community trust, he wants to advance organizational wellness, and then he wants to increase community safety.”

    Chahbar said the thought process is that with those three principles, you’ll have three deputies in charge of each one of those ideas.

    At the London Police Association, the rank and file support the move, saying it’s a step in the right direction.

    “I think we have to recognize that we are a large police service and it’s reflective of the times because the city is growing and the police service is growing,” said Rick Robson, the executive director of the London Police Association.

    The posting will remain up until the end of the month with the board expecting to have the position filled by the spring.

    Chahbar added, “It’s something we sincerely believe is going to make London safer.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S., U.K. militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

    The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage and launching locations, they said.

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News