TORONTO - A pharmacist in London, Ont., is facing a disciplinary hearing for distributing naloxone kits door-to-door and at street festivals.

The Ontario College of Pharmacists says Jason Newman gave out the kits without regard to individual need.

The professional regulator also says he misleadingly claimed to be representing a government program.

Naloxone is a potentially life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

It can be injected or administered as a nasal spray.

Public health officials have urged people to carry the antidote in case of emergencies.