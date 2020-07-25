LONDON, ONT -- The latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in London may be a small park that that honours local veterans.

“When the veterans come out here they feel like this place is meant for them,” said Sean Wilson, the director of the Remember November Eleven Association.

But Wilson is growing concerned. He said the pandemic has all but wiped out the group’s fundraising.

“Raising funds has been very difficult this year. Normally we like to get in front of people at the mall, at a hockey game, or do something like an online auction. But this year it’s just been very difficult. Businesses are in trouble so we don’t feel right about going and asking them to contribute.”

Wilson could be found working away in the hot sun Saturday pulling weeds from the poppy garden at the site. Also helping to clean up was association member Debra Patton.

“My father, he’s William Schussler, he’s a 38 and a half year veteran and my passion for this is because of my dad.”

Patton and Wilson said typically they have little trouble coming up with the funds needed to keep the park maintained- around $8,000 to $10,000 per year.

They recently launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of coming up with $2,500.

“We do need people to volunteer and be passionate about it too,” said Patton. “And financially yes, we need money to keep this going and keep this park beautiful.

Also falling by the wayside this year are the many ceremonies held at the park. So far the pandemic has caused the cancellation of the Remembering Vimy Ridge, Remembering WWII, and Remembering the Korean War ceremonies.

However, a small ceremony will be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm to place four stones in honour of local vets.

In the meantime, work continues to give the gardens the respect supporters feel it deserves, in honour of Canadian soldiers.

“It’s hard in this kind of environment,” said Wilson. “We’re just trying to do what we can do, keep things as clean as we can, and hopefully the heat will break and we’ll get some support and hopefully our pandemic issues go away.”