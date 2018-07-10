

CTV London





Two London men have been arrested in connection to a string of construction equipment thefts.

Earlier this year, police began investigating several thefts of medium-duty construction equipment.

This included front-end loaders, skid steers and utility-task vehicles.

On June 25, police executed a search warrant for a local business operating out of a storage unit.

Several stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners.

Two London men, 36 and 42-years-old have been charged.

The investigation continues.