London pair arrested following rash of construction site thefts
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:29PM EDT
Two London men have been arrested in connection to a string of construction equipment thefts.
Earlier this year, police began investigating several thefts of medium-duty construction equipment.
This included front-end loaders, skid steers and utility-task vehicles.
On June 25, police executed a search warrant for a local business operating out of a storage unit.
Several stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners.
Two London men, 36 and 42-years-old have been charged.
The investigation continues.