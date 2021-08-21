London Ont, woman taken to hospital overnight after a stabbing on Hamilton Road
London Police responded to a weapons call at 3:46 a.m. in front of 336 Hamilton Road in London.
Police say a woman was stabbed and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say no arrests have been made.
A neighbour tells CTV News that he's not surprised to hear of the incident, as there is constant activity through the day and night at those houses.
