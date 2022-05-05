London, Ont. woman goes 'all in' for lotto prize

A London, Ont. woman went “all in” to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth just over $113,000.

Retired teacher, Sandra Dyson, said she has been playing the lottery for 30 years.

“I got to the store five minutes before they closed and played this hand of POKER LOTTO,” she explained. “I was watching the cards come up and the man behind me in line said I think you won $5,000. I thought to myself, ‘I think I won $113,000.’ I was shocked!”

Dyson plans to use her winnings to pay some bills, make some donations to her local food bank and support the people of Ukraine. “It feels wonderful,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at London Towers Convenience Store on Dundas Street in London.