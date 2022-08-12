London, Ont. woman celebrates $1-million encore win

A London woman is $1 million richer.

Lori Reive matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 20, 2022 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Korner Store on Trafalgar Street in London.