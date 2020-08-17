MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A truck driver from London, Ont. is one of 100 front-line workers awarded a family vacation as part of the 'Sunwing Celebrates Heroes' contest.

John Richardson was one of thousands nominated for national recognition, and an all-inclusive vacation prize.

He has been driving supplies across the Canada-U.S. border throughout the pandemic to ensure Canadians have what they need.

“Reading the stories of our front-line workers has been inspiring. They truly are heroes,” said Samantha Taylor, chief marketing officer of Sunwing said in a statement. “As a Canadian family-owned business, Sunwing has been supporting Canada’s pandemic response in any way we can. Thanking our hardworking front-line heroes is an important part of this effort."

The campaign, launched in June, aimed to celebrate Canadians who have kept on providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were over 14,000 nominations submitted from across the country for workers in health care, food services, emergency response, law enforcement and other professions.