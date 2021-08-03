LONDON, ONT. -- A London swimmer is swimming across Lake Ontario for a great cause.

Jillian Best is swimming 52 kilometres in a journey that's expected to take about 18 hours to complete.

She's been training for over a year, in preparation for her big swim.

In 2004, her mother needed a liver transplant and nine years later, she needed a transplant of her own.

The transplant recipient is the founder of the Move For Life Foundation, dedicated to reducing the waitlist for organ transplants.

A GoFundMe campiagn has been set up to support her mission.

All funds raised will be used to purchase new equipment for the London Health Sciences Centre.

Weather permitting, the big swim starts Tuesday night in the Niagara Region, and she'll complete it on Wednesday.

You can track her progress here.