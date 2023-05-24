London, Ont. to bask in sunshine, frost advisory issued for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth

The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing, and the sun is shining throughout the region. But the risk of frost still lingers, with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory Wednesday night and into Thursday for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.

A RISK OF FROST

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, high pressure near James Bay will provide clear skies and unseasonably cool air in the area Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the single digits in London and near the freezing mark in Midwestern Ontario.

Elevated wind speeds will likely prevent widespread frost early Thursday, but there is a risk of patchy frost in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

With this in mind, preventative measures should be taken, such as covering up plants in frost-prone areas.

A ‘REX BLOCK’ MAKES ITS WAY INTO THE REGION

Following the potential for frost, the region will then be on the receiving end of multiple days of sunshine and soaring temperatures.

According to Atchison, a “Rex block” — which prevents other weather systems from moving through the region — will set up over the area and remain stationary.

“This type of weather system occurs most often in spring, as high pressure is located north of low pressure, and the system remains locked in place,” she explained.

Southern Ontario will be on the sunny and dry side of this system and have seven days of sunshine on the way, while warming temperatures are expected and humidity will soar into the low 30s early next week.

The average daytime high for London this time of year is 22 C.

HERE'S A LOOK AT LONDON'S UPCOMING FORECAST:

Thursday: Sunny. Sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of 40 km/h, becoming light in the morning. High of 18 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 21 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 26 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 28 C.