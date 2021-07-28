MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Nathaniel Veltman, the suspect in a vehicle attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of Muslim family, is scheduled to appear on court Thursday.

Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, for the crash that police say constituted a terror attack.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son, 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed on June 6.

Yumnah's nine-year-old brother, Fayez, was seriously injured in the attack.

The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a black pickup truck.

Police allege that the attack was a planned and premeditated act against Muslims. Many politicians have since described it as an act of terrorism.

It has been nearly a month since Veltman retained Toronto lawyer Christopher Hicks, who was expected to take the time to review disclosure from the Crown.

A publication ban is in place on the proceedings.