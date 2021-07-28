MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Nathaniel Veltman, the suspect in a vehicle attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of Muslim family, made a court appearance on Thursday.

Christopher Hicks, Veltman's lawyer tells CTV News London in an email statement, "We have received disclosure and will ask for a remand of four weeks to permit us to absorb this information."

Hicks added that the appearance was expected to be strictly procedural and "a plea of not guilty will not be entered until his trial begins."

Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, for the crash that police say constituted a terror attack.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son, 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed on June 6.

Yumnah's nine-year-old brother, Fayez, was seriously injured in the attack.

The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a black pickup truck.

Police allege that the attack was a planned and premeditated act against Muslims. Many politicians have since described it as an act of terrorism.

It has been nearly a month since Veltman retained Toronto lawyer Christopher Hicks, who was expected to take the time to review disclosure from the Crown.

A publication ban is in place on the proceedings.