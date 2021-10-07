London, Ont. teen dies after crash in Zorra Township
An 18-year-old has died following a single-vehicle collision on Oxford Road 84 on Sunday.
Oxford County OPP say the deceased has been identified as David Dent of London.
Emergency crews responded to the crash in Zorra Township, northwest of Embro, shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 3.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, where they later died, police say.
The road was closed for several hours while the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation.
