London, Ont. soccer legend Rock Basacco passes away

A man who guided the Western Mustangs Soccer team to back-to-back National Championships in 1998, and 1999 has passed away.

Rocco, "Rock" Basacco who spent 21 years as the head coach of the Mustangs Soccer team before retiring in 2018, died on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family.

The man who always had a smile on his face, and impacted thousands of lives, led the Mustangs to nine appearances at Nationals capturing five medals.

The man who spent 37 years as a high school teacher was a star on the pitch as well earning Ontario All-Star honours in 1976, and 1977, and was inducted into the W Club Hall of Fame in 2000.

Visitation will be held at the Westview Funeral Chapel in London, Ont. Wednesday before a funeral on Thursday .

Due to COVID-19 protocols, those wishing to attend will be required to register online and show proof of vaccination and Photo ID upon arrival.