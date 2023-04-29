London, Ont.’s Sydney Brown drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

It’s already been a weekend that the Brown family will never forget, as one of two identical twin brothers is officially headed to the NFL.

With family and friends watching in Ilderton, Ont., Sydney Brown was picked in the third round, 66th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went to the Super Bowl last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sydney, who plays safety, was predicted to be selected in the second round.

His brother Chase, a running back, is expected to be selected sometime on Saturday.

Both brothers play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.

The pair played at South Secondary before heading south to a prep school in Florida.