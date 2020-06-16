Advertisement
London, Ont.'s Amabile Choirs creates unique song of thanks
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2:17PM EDT
An image from Amabile Choirs' rendition of 'Grateful Heats'. (Source: Amabile Choirs / YouTube)
LONDON, ONT. -- Dozens of voices have been brought together by Amabile Choirs for a virtual performance of 'One Voice.'
Amabile, an non-profit educational organization with about 800 singers comprising nine choirs, is releasing the song to mark their 35th anniversary.
Being unable to perform to mark the anniversary due to COVID-19, the London-based group created a video that brings together individual performances into one whole - as a gift to the community.
The video is making its world premiere Tuesday on the group's YouTube channel.
