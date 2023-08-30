London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall

The Rona store in the city’s west end will be closing this fall.

Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.

The company will be consolidating its retail operations to the two Lowe’s stores on Wonderland Road, which will soon be switching to the Rona+ brand.

Officials didn’t say how many workers will be affected, but they will try to relocate as many employees as possible.