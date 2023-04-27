London, Ont. risks losing ground in its effort to meet affordable housing target

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver